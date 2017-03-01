Flip or Flop is tackling its most ambitious project yet. HGTV’s hit home renovation series, set in Southern California, will expand to Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Texas and Las Vegas in 2017 and 2018, Us Weekly reveals exclusively in the new issue.

"Because every market is unique, there was an opportunity to highlight what works in various regions by featuring successful people in different locations who had mastered the art of flipping in their town," Allison Page, general manager, U.S. programming and development for HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel tells Us.

Original stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa pass the tool belts to other real-estate pros for each of the spinoffs. Premiering first: Flip or Flop Las Vegas with Bristol and Aubrey Marunde, who bring “glam” to their Sin City homes, says Aubrey, 34. "I bring in a lot of chandeliers and lighting and hardware and things that take the properties over the top," she says. Adds MMA fighter Bristol, 34: “She loves crystals.”

Though the couple may not see eye to eye on bling, the Marundes — flippers for nearly a decade — avoid big conflicts. “We don’t have disagreements,” says the mom of two young boys. “In our relationship, it’s pretty happy!” They each stay in their lane, explains Bristol. “Aubrey lets me do the construction,” he tells Us, “and I let her do the design.”

Since news of the El Moussas' split broke last December, fans have been curious about the future of the show. The exes are currently filming season 7 of the series, which is set to air this summer. Beyond that, the network has not announced plans for future installments. But Page says plans to expand Flip or Flop were in the works long before the El Moussas separated. "We've been building this franchise for over a year and a half," she says, "and we're thrilled to bring new chapters, new stories and new talent to complement a series that's been a big success."

Flip or Flop Las Vegas debuts on HGTV April 6 at 9 p.m. ET; Flip or Flop Atlanta is scheduled to premiere this summer. Flip or Flop Nashville and Flip or Flop Texas follow in February 2018. No date has been set for Flip or Flop Chicago.

