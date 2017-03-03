One family member at a time. Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson isn't thrilled about the idea of changing her eating habits on Mama June: From Not to Hot's Friday, March 3, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The WE tv unscripted series' preview clip shows Mama June Shannon meeting with her Los Angeles–based surgeon to get an update following her gastric-bypass procedure. "It's been four days since my weight-loss surgery, and today's my checkup with Dr. Feiz to see if I can head back to Georgia," Shannon tells the camera.

Dr. Michael Feiz is encouraged by what he sees when he examines the incision marks. "Once these heal, you're going to have essentially no scars whatsoever," the doctor tells the reality-TV stalwart. "I'm very happy with the results of that." And Thompson is already making plans to help celebrate her mom's new lifestyle: "Mama, you're gonna be looking sexy in that bikini I'm going to buy you.”

Feiz explains that Shannon, 37, will have to take time easing back into eating solid foods. But when he tells Thompson, 11, that she, too, needs to change her diet, he receives some serious pushback. "Like, I have no idea what this man's talking about," the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum tells the camera. "Mama's on this diet, but I'm not, boo boo. I like my curves. … I mean, seriously, this dude is really crazy."

The doctor tells the family "to stay away from fried foods, stay away from high-fattening foods." But Thompson quips to the camera, "I'm not jumping on any bandwagon, unless it has cheeseburgers and stuff."

Watch the clip above. Mama June: From Not to Hot — Shannon eventually went down to a size 4 — which launched on February 24 with WE tv's highest-rated series premiere, airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

