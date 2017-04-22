It's time to party like it's 2012! Mama June Shannon, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and the rest of the gang are back in TLC's special featuring Here Comes Honey Boo Boo's previously unreleased scenes, airing on Friday, April 21.



The promo for Here Comes Honey Boo Boo: The Lost Episodes shows Thompson and her siblings goofing around in their living room and during a trip to a water park. In one snippet, the now-11-year-old Thompson adorably blows a kiss to the camera.

"It's a blast from the past!" says an announcer in voiceover during the trailer. "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo: The Lost Episodes — never-before-seen footage in one big flippin' night."

TLC

In what might be a bit jarring for viewers, Shannon and ex Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson share the screen together in scenes from happier times. The pair, who split in September 2014, were last seen together on TV during Mama June: From Not to Hot's reunion episode earlier this month, when Sugar Bear stormed off stage following an explosive exchange with Shannon. (He married Jennifer Lamb in January.)

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo launched in August 2012, following Alana's breakout appearance on Toddlers & Tiaras. TLC canceled the family's series in 2014 when reports surfaced that Shannon was allegedly dating a man who had been convicted of child molestation.

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo: The Lost Episodes airs on TLC Friday, April 21, at 9 p.m. ET.

