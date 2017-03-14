As viewers anticipate Nick Viall's decision between Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi on the Monday, March 13, season 21 finale of ABC's The Bachelor, Us Weekly is taking a look back at past Bachelor and Bachelorette couples, from Alex Michel and Amanda Marsh in 2002 to JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers in 2016.
Will two-time Bachelorette runner-up Viall and his leading lady join the seven Bachelor Nation couples who are still with the partners they chose on their finales? Or will they go the way of the other 25 pairs? Take a look at how every Bachelor and Bachelorette couple has fared through the years:
THE BACHELOR:
Alex Michel and Amanda Marsh
Season: 1
Finale Date: April 25, 2002
Proposal: No
Status: Split a couple of months after the finale aired
Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately two months
Aaron Buerge and Helene Eksterowicz
Season: 2
Finale Date: November 20, 2002
Proposal: Yes
Status: Split in late December 2002/early January 2003
Time Together After Finale Aired: Less than two months
Andrew Firestone and Jen Schefft
Season: 3
Finale Date: May 21, 2003
Proposal: Yes
Status: Split in December 2003
Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately seven months
Bob Guiney and Estella Gardinier
Season: 4
Finale Date: November 18, 2003
Proposal: No, but Guiney gave Gardinier a promise ring
Status: Split in December 2003
Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately one month
Jesse Palmer and Jessica Bowlin
Season: 5
Finale Date: May 19, 2004
Proposal: No
Status: Split in June 2004
Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately one month
Byron Velvick and Mary Delgado
Season: 6
Finale Date: November 24, 2004
Proposal: Yes
Status: Split in December 2009
Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately five years and one month
Charlie O’Connell and Sarah Brice
Season: 7
Finale Date: May 16, 2005
Proposal: No
Status: Split in September 2007; reconciled in 2008; split again in April 2010
Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately four years (including reconciliation)
Travis Lane Stork and Sarah Stone
Season: 8
Finale Date: February 27, 2006
Proposal: No
Status: Split before the finale aired
Time Together After Finale Aired: N/A
Lorenzo Borghese and Jennifer Wilson
Season: 9
Finale Date: November 27, 2006
Proposal: No
Status: Split in January 2007
Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately two months
Andrew Baldwin and Tessa Horst
Season: 10
Finale Date: May 22, 2007
Proposal: Yes
Status: Split in September 2007 after calling off their engagement one month earlier
Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately four months
Brad Womack and DeAnna Pappas/Jenni Croft
Season: 11
Finale Date: November 19, 2007
Proposal: No, Womack rejected both women
Status: N/A
Time Together After Finale Aired: N/A
Matt Grant and Shayne Lamas
Season: 12
Finale Date: May 12, 2008
Proposal: Yes
Status: Split in July 2008
Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately two months
Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft
Season: 13
Finale Date: March 2, 2009
Proposal: Yes
Status: Split on After the Final Rose
Time Together After Finale Aired: N/A
(Note: Mesnick reunited with runner-up Molly Malaney on ATFR; they married in February 2010 and are still together)
Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi
Season: 14
Finale Date: March 1, 2010
Proposal: Yes
Status: Split in June 2010
Time Together After Finale Aired: Almost four months
Brad Womack and Emily Maynard
Season: 15
Finale Date: March 14, 2011
Proposal: Yes
Status: Split in June 2011
Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately three months
Ben Flajnik and Courtney Robertson
Season: 16
Finale Date: March 12, 2012
Proposal: Yes
Status: Split in October 2012
Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately seven months
Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici
Season: 17
Finale Date: March 11, 2013
Proposal: Yes
Status: Married on January 26, 2014
Time Together After Finale Aired: Four years (and counting)
Juan Pablo Galavis and Nikki Ferrell
Season: 18
Finale Date: March 10, 2014
Proposal: No
Status: Split in October 2014
Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately seven months
Chris Soules and Whitney Bischoff
Season: 19
Finale Date: March 9, 2015
Proposal: Yes
Status: Split in May 2015
Time Together After Finale Aired: Nearly two months
Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell
Season: 20
Finale Date: March 14, 2016
Proposal: Yes
Status: Engaged
Total Time Together After Finale Aired: One year (and counting)
THE BACHELORETTE:
Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter
Season: 1
Finale Date: February 19, 2003
Proposal: Yes
Status: Married on December 6, 2003
Time Together After Finale Aired: 14 years (and counting)
Meredith Phillips and Ian Mckee
Season: 2
Finale Date: February 25, 2004
Proposal: Yes
Status: Split in February 2005
Time Together After Finale Aired: Nearly one year
Jennifer Schefft and Jerry Ferris
Season: 3
Finale Date: March 21, 2005
Proposal: Yes, but Schefft said no
Status: Split on After the Final Rose
Time Together After Finale Aired: N/A
DeAnna Pappas and Jesse Csincsak
Season: 4
Finale Date: July 7, 2008
Proposal: Yes
Status: Split in November 2008
Total Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately four months
Jillian Harris and Ed Swiderski
Season: 5
Finale Date: July 28, 2009
Proposal: Yes
Status: Split in July 2010
Total Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately one year
Ali Fedotowsky and Roberto Martinez
Season: 6
Finale Date: August 2, 2010
Proposal: Yes
Status: Split in November 2011
Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately one year and three months
Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum
Season: 7
Finale Date: August 1, 2011
Proposal: Yes
Status: Married on December 1, 2012
Time Together After Finale Aired: Five years and seven months (and counting)
Emily Maynard and Jef Holm
Season: 8
Finale Date: July 23, 2012
Proposal: Yes
Status: Split in October 2012
Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately three months
Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried
Season: 9
Finale Date: August 5, 2013
Proposal: Yes
Status: Married on January 18, 2015
Time Together After Finale Aired: Three years and seven months (and counting)
Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray
Season: 10
Finale Date: July 28, 2014
Proposal: Yes
Status: Split in January 2015
Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately five months
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth
Season: 11
Finale Date: July 27, 2015
Proposal: Yes
Status: Engaged
Time Together After Finale Aired: One year and seven months (and counting)
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers
Season: 12
Finale Date: August 1, 2016
Proposal: Yes
Status: Engaged
Time Together After Finale Aired: Seven months (and counting)
