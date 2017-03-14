As viewers anticipate Nick Viall's decision between Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi on the Monday, March 13, season 21 finale of ABC's The Bachelor, Us Weekly is taking a look back at past Bachelor and Bachelorette couples, from Alex Michel and Amanda Marsh in 2002 to JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers in 2016.

Will two-time Bachelorette runner-up Viall and his leading lady join the seven Bachelor Nation couples who are still with the partners they chose on their finales? Or will they go the way of the other 25 pairs? Take a look at how every Bachelor and Bachelorette couple has fared through the years:

THE BACHELOR:

Alex Michel and Amanda Marsh

Season: 1

Finale Date: April 25, 2002

Proposal: No

Status: Split a couple of months after the finale aired

Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately two months

Aaron Buerge and Helene Eksterowicz

Season: 2

Finale Date: November 20, 2002

Proposal: Yes

Status: Split in late December 2002/early January 2003

Time Together After Finale Aired: Less than two months

Andrew Firestone and Jen Schefft

Season: 3

Finale Date: May 21, 2003

Proposal: Yes

Status: Split in December 2003

Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately seven months

Bob Guiney and Estella Gardinier

Season: 4

Finale Date: November 18, 2003

Proposal: No, but Guiney gave Gardinier a promise ring

Status: Split in December 2003

Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately one month

Jesse Palmer and Jessica Bowlin

Season: 5

Finale Date: May 19, 2004

Proposal: No

Status: Split in June 2004

Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately one month

Byron Velvick and Mary Delgado

Season: 6

Finale Date: November 24, 2004

Proposal: Yes

Status: Split in December 2009

Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately five years and one month

Charlie O’Connell and Sarah Brice

Season: 7

Finale Date: May 16, 2005

Proposal: No

Status: Split in September 2007; reconciled in 2008; split again in April 2010

Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately four years (including reconciliation)

Travis Lane Stork and Sarah Stone

Season: 8

Finale Date: February 27, 2006

Proposal: No

Status: Split before the finale aired

Time Together After Finale Aired: N/A

Lorenzo Borghese and Jennifer Wilson

Season: 9

Finale Date: November 27, 2006

Proposal: No

Status: Split in January 2007

Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately two months

Andrew Baldwin and Tessa Horst

Season: 10

Finale Date: May 22, 2007

Proposal: Yes

Status: Split in September 2007 after calling off their engagement one month earlier

Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately four months

Brad Womack and DeAnna Pappas/Jenni Croft

Season: 11

Finale Date: November 19, 2007

Proposal: No, Womack rejected both women

Status: N/A

Time Together After Finale Aired: N/A

Matt Grant and Shayne Lamas

Season: 12

Finale Date: May 12, 2008

Proposal: Yes

Status: Split in July 2008

Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately two months

Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft

Season: 13

Finale Date: March 2, 2009

Proposal: Yes

Status: Split on After the Final Rose

Time Together After Finale Aired: N/A

(Note: Mesnick reunited with runner-up Molly Malaney on ATFR; they married in February 2010 and are still together)

Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi

Season: 14

Finale Date: March 1, 2010

Proposal: Yes

Status: Split in June 2010

Time Together After Finale Aired: Almost four months

Brad Womack and Emily Maynard

Season: 15

Finale Date: March 14, 2011

Proposal: Yes

Status: Split in June 2011

Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately three months

Ben Flajnik and Courtney Robertson

Season: 16

Finale Date: March 12, 2012

Proposal: Yes

Status: Split in October 2012

Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately seven months

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici

Season: 17

Finale Date: March 11, 2013

Proposal: Yes

Status: Married on January 26, 2014

Time Together After Finale Aired: Four years (and counting)

Juan Pablo Galavis and Nikki Ferrell

Season: 18

Finale Date: March 10, 2014

Proposal: No

Status: Split in October 2014

Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately seven months

Chris Soules and Whitney Bischoff

Season: 19

Finale Date: March 9, 2015

Proposal: Yes

Status: Split in May 2015

Time Together After Finale Aired: Nearly two months

Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell

Season: 20

Finale Date: March 14, 2016

Proposal: Yes

Status: Engaged

Total Time Together After Finale Aired: One year (and counting)

THE BACHELORETTE:

Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter

Season: 1

Finale Date: February 19, 2003

Proposal: Yes

Status: Married on December 6, 2003

Time Together After Finale Aired: 14 years (and counting)

Meredith Phillips and Ian Mckee

Season: 2

Finale Date: February 25, 2004

Proposal: Yes

Status: Split in February 2005

Time Together After Finale Aired: Nearly one year

Jennifer Schefft and Jerry Ferris

Season: 3

Finale Date: March 21, 2005

Proposal: Yes, but Schefft said no

Status: Split on After the Final Rose

Time Together After Finale Aired: N/A

DeAnna Pappas and Jesse Csincsak

Season: 4

Finale Date: July 7, 2008

Proposal: Yes

Status: Split in November 2008

Total Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately four months

Jillian Harris and Ed Swiderski

Season: 5

Finale Date: July 28, 2009

Proposal: Yes

Status: Split in July 2010

Total Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately one year

Ali Fedotowsky and Roberto Martinez

Season: 6

Finale Date: August 2, 2010

Proposal: Yes

Status: Split in November 2011

Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately one year and three months

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum

Season: 7

Finale Date: August 1, 2011

Proposal: Yes

Status: Married on December 1, 2012

Time Together After Finale Aired: Five years and seven months (and counting)

Emily Maynard and Jef Holm

Season: 8

Finale Date: July 23, 2012

Proposal: Yes

Status: Split in October 2012

Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately three months

Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried

Season: 9

Finale Date: August 5, 2013

Proposal: Yes

Status: Married on January 18, 2015

Time Together After Finale Aired: Three years and seven months (and counting)

Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray

Season: 10

Finale Date: July 28, 2014

Proposal: Yes

Status: Split in January 2015

Time Together After Finale Aired: Approximately five months

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth

Season: 11

Finale Date: July 27, 2015

Proposal: Yes

Status: Engaged

Time Together After Finale Aired: One year and seven months (and counting)

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers

Season: 12

Finale Date: August 1, 2016

Proposal: Yes

Status: Engaged

Time Together After Finale Aired: Seven months (and counting)

