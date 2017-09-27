Keeping the family close. Ice-T is no stranger to working with his loved ones on set of his hit show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. His wife Coco Austin has guest-starred on the long-running procedural, and the actor revealed to Us Weekly during a September 20 set visit that his daughter Chanel might one day follow in her mother’s footsteps.

“I don’t know!” the 59-year-old actor, who plays Fin Tutuola, said about his 21-month-old little girl appearing on the series, adding about his wife, “Coco’s a default. Like, you know, they use her, they were like, ‘OK, OK. We need a girl. We need a sexy girl with some big boobs. Not too big. Like Coco-sized.'”

He added: “'Coco! Why don’t we use Coco? Ask Coco if she wants to do this part!’ So Coco gets the part. She’s the go-to when we need a girl, blonde, whatever.”

The 38-year-old model has starred in three episodes of the NBC show so far including "Head," "Fight" and "Theatre Tricks" playing various characters — and now it might be her baby’s turn to take on the spotlight.



“Did you just give away how they cast the show?! Hire your relatives!” costar Raul Esparza, who plays ADA Rafael Barba, quipped, and the rapper said, “Pretty much!”

“Chanel would love to be on the show, but you know, we’ll see,” the actor added about his daughter's possible cameo. “I don’t want her to be no raped kid or nothing!”

“Well you know, it’s just not essential. You know what I’m saying,” Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, added of his baby girl potentially making an appearance on SVU.

The couple welcomed Chanel in November 2015 and have been documenting her life on Twitter and Instagram, creating accounts for her just hours after she was born. The actor also has two adult children from previous relationships.

Law & Order: SVU season 19 premieres on NBC on Wednesday, September 27 at 9 p.m. ET.

