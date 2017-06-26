The forecast called for wind, rain and a 100 percent chance of laughter for Irish weatherman Deric O h'Artagain and his TV3 coanchors on Friday, June 23.

“It’s wet and it’s pretty windy out there,” O h'Artagain began while clutching a microphone and a bright yellow umbrella during his live shot.

He wasn’t kidding about the wind, as a sudden gust blew his umbrella inside out and the weatherman off camera, much to the amusement of his colleagues back in the studio.

Cohosts Sinead Desmond and Mark Cagney couldn’t contain their laughter and began cracking up on the couch.

“He’s recovering!” Desmond assured viewers. “He’s okay! Welcome to Friday!”

O h'Artagain, who’s also a triathlete and former school teacher, first attempted to keep a straight face while trying to flip his umbrella back in before dissolving into giggles himself.

“Mother nature most definitely got the better of me this morning @irelandamtv3,” he wrote on his Instagram with a screenshot of the hilarious moment. “That's why I love live breakfast TV. Youtube link above in bio to watch in full! Enjoy the mortification.”

Many viewers in Ireland and beyond found it funny, too. The viral clip has been viewed more than 722,000 times and has more than 2,100 comments on Facebook.

“Brilliant. We may not have sunshine this morning but Deric has brightened up my day with laughter,” one user commented on Facebook.

A second added: “Choked on my tea laughing this morning, thanks so much for that laugh.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!