Perhaps cheese pasta is the best wedding meal of all? Although Corinne Olympios just recently ended her televised effort to win over The Bachelor season 21 star Nick Viall's affections, rumors have been circulating that it hasn't taken the polarizing contestant much time to move on with her love life.



The 24-year-old Miami native talks about her current relationship status in the new issue of Us Weekly, where she dismisses fiancé rumors, despite multiple sources having told Us that she is engaged to a Miami guy whom she had dated on-and-off prior to going on the show. As fans know, Viall eliminated Olympios on the Monday, February 27, episode following her hometown date, putting her in fourth place. (Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates are the two final ladies remaining ahead of the pivotal finale on Monday, March 13; third-place finisher Rachel Lindsay will be the season 13 Bachelorette.)

"I'm not engaged," Olympios tells Us exclusively. As to why that rumor might be going around, she adds, "I don't know. I'm hearing so many different things. It’s just that people love to talk, I guess."

Rick Rowell/ABC

The season 21 standout — who donned a bridal veil and bikini top (the latter of which she quickly slipped out of) for a photo shoot in an early episode — tells Us that she is not dating and is unsure about whether she wants to appear on Bachelor in Paradise. "I just feel like when the right person comes along, they’ll just come along, and it'll feel right, and I won’t have to stress about it," she says.

The business owner and nap enthusiast got a chance to chat with Viall, 36, during the Women Tell All special that aired on Monday, March 6. Olympios said to the Bachelor, "I just wanted to tell you that I appreciate all the time that we spent together, and it really was very special." She was spotted partying poolside at a friend's birthday party in Miami on Saturday, March 4.



