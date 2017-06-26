Things are about to get crazy in Seattle! In a sneak peek of the season 3 finale of The CW's iZombie, the zombie crisis finally comes to a head. Watch the clip in the video above!

The trailer for episode 13, which is titled "Looking for Mr. Goodbrain, Part 2," shows the aftermath of the explosion that occurred at the end of the previous episode, where many of Fillmore Graves' soldiers were injured or killed. Some of the soldiers were fortunate enough to make it out alive, though.

"There's an outbreak of a deadly disease," Clive Babineaux (Malcolm Goodwin) says in the clip.

Meanwhile, Liv Moore (Rose McIver) finally admits to her love interest Justin Bell (Tongayi Chirisa) that she cheated on him with his boss, Chase Graves (Jason Dehiring). "I slept with Chase Graves," she reveals.

The teaser also shows the return of FBI agent Dale Bozzio (Jessica Harmon), prompting viewers to wonder whether she and Clive will discuss the unresolved issues of their failed relationship while they attempt to contain the ongoing zombie crisis.

The CW announced in May that it had renewed iZombie for a fourth season.

The season 3 finale of iZombie airs on The CW on Tuesday, June 27, at 9 p.m. ET.

