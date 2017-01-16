Jamie Dornan is nothing like Christian Grey. The actor revealed that, unlike his Fifty Shades of Grey character, he isn't into S&M in real life.

"It doesn't float my boat," Dornan, 34, told GQ Australia for its February 2017 issue. "I've always been open-minded and liberal – I'd never judge anyone’s sexual preference. Whatever gets people off is entirely up to them and there’s a million different ways to please yourself, sexually."

The hunky star is set to reprise his role in this year's Fifty Shades Darker, which hits theaters on Valentine's Day. In Fifty Shades of Grey — based on book one of author E.L. James' blockbuster book trilogy — billionaire Grey seduces Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) with his charm and later reveals that he likes being dominant in bed and has a whole lot of bondage equipment and kinky sex toys.

Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images

"He's not the sort of bloke I'd get along with," Dornan admitted to the mag. "All my mates are easy going and quick to laugh – I wouldn’t imagine myself sat in a pub with him. I don't think he would be my type, when it comes to choosing mates."

Dornan became a household name in his early 30s once he replaced Sons of Anarchy's Charlie Hunnam in the R-rated franchise. He'd go on to simultaneously film the BBC series The Fall.

"My career took an upward turn when I was 29 or 30, and I was delighted that it didn’t happen when I was 20. I just don't know how I would have handled myself," said Dornan, who has two young children with his wife, Amelia Warner. "I was never lost in my twenties, but I was always mucking around and had a lot of fun – but if it had all come too soon … You're just far more in control of yourself in your thirties – and it's helpful to have faced a bit of rejection, it gives you a better idea of yourself."

