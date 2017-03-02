Jack Sparrow is on the run again. In the new trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales — which debuted exclusively on Ellen DeGeneres’ Ellentube Thursday, March 2 — the pirate (played by Johnny Depp) takes on a scorned captain (Javier Bardem) who vows to settle an old vendetta.

“He took everything from me and filled me with rage,” Bardem’s Captain Salazar asserts in the trailer. “He will pay for what he did to me.”

To escape his bad fortune, Jack teams up with astronomer Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario) and young Royal Navy sailor Henry (Brenton Thwaites), the son of Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) and Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley). While Bloom, who skipped the fourth movie, doesn’t appear in the latest trailer, Walt Disney Studios President Sean Bailey confirmed the actor’s return to the franchise in August 2015. Knightley has not officially signed on at this time, though there were rumors last year that she secretly filmed a scene that will appear after the credits. However, another franchise favorite, Geoffrey Rush as former Sparrow nemesis Captain Hector Barbossa, will certainly appear in the latest installment.



And while Jack’s current crew features all new faces, the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean movie sees Captain Sparrow return to his old mischievous ways with a silly, sarcastic attitude.

“I once knew a Spaniard named … something in Spanish,” jokes Jack, who swigs from a bottle (likely of his favorite booze, rum) before diving into action.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales arrives in theaters May 26.

