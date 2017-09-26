Feeling the pressure! Jax Taylor opened up to Us Weekly about popping the question to his Vanderpump Rules girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, and all those rumors of a messy breakup. Watch the video above!

The couple has been documenting their relationship on their spinoff Vanderpump Rules Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, which had them spending 11 days with Cartwright’s ready-for-wedding family.

“I love her family to death, but as soon as I landed I was getting questioned,” Taylor, 38, told Us. “And you have to remember this show was filmed about a year ago and we were only dating for a year and a half, so I'm getting a lot of heat here.”

#happy4th weekend! From @brittany and I !! Be safe and happy everyone!! @lascasuelasoriginal #palmsprings #pumprules #jaxandbrittanytakekentucky 🍹 A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Jul 1, 2017 at 10:39pm PDT

Despite revealing that things with Cartwright, 28, “didn’t end how I wanted it to” on the series, the reality TV couple are still dating.

“We are together,” Taylor told Us. “We do spend a lot of time together because Vanderpump is, like, five months of filming, so we play together, sleep together, eat together, so it’s a lot. So we’ve been taking trips separately just to take a break.”

Taylor explains he thinks about proposing when he and Cartwright are “both ready.”

“Before I met Brittany I was against marriage,” Taylor explained. “It had nothing to do with Brittany, it’s the idea of marriage I just don’t believe in it. I just want to make sure that it’s legit, that it’s real. It’s a commitment; it’s a big commitment. I just want to make sure we're both ready.”

The season finale of Vanderpump Rules Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky airs Tuesday, September 26 at 10:15 p.m. ET on Bravo.