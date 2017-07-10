Jay-Z Announces '4:44' Tour Dates

Back on the road! Jay-Z has announced a 31-date North American tour in support of his new album, 4:44.

The tour kicks off at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on October 27, and concludes at The Forum in Los Angeles on December 21. The 47-year-old rapper will travel across the United States and Canada, performing in cities including Las Vegas, Miami, Atlanta, Toronto, Boston and Brooklyn.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Tickets for the 4:44 tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. local time on Live Nation's website. A presale began at noon on Monday, July 10, for subscribers of Jay-Z's music streaming service, Tidal.

In addition to the 31-date tour, the Roc Nation founder will headline several music festivals this fall, including The Meadows Music & Arts Festival in New York City and the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia.

Jay-Z released 4:44, which is his 13th solo album, on June 30, and it went platinum in just five days. The LP was produced entirely by No I.D. and features collaborations with artists including Frank Ocean, Damian Marley, Jay-Z's wife, Beyoncé, and their 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. The couple welcomed twins, a boy named Sir and a girl named Rumi, on June 12.

See the full list of Jay-Z's 4:44 tour dates below.

October 27 - Anaheim, California - Honda Center

October 28 - Las Vegas, Nevada - T-Mobile Arena

November 1 - Fresno, California - Save Mart Center at Fresno State

November 3 - Phoenix, Arizona - Talking Stick Resort Arena

November 5 - Denver, Colorado - Pepsi Center Arena

November 7 - Dallas, Texas - American Airlines Center

November 8 - Houston, Texas - Toyota Center

November 9 - New Orleans, Louisiana - Smoothie King Center

November 11 - Orlando, Florida - Amway Center

November 12 - Miami, Florida - American Airlines Arena

November 14 - Atlanta, Georgia - Philips Arena

November 15 - Nashville, Tennessee - Bridgestone Arena

November 16 - Charlotte, North Carolina - Spectrum Center

November 18 - Detroit, Michigan - Little Caesars Arena

November 19 - Cleveland, Ohio - Quicken Loans Arena

November 21 - Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre

November 22 - Toronto, Ontario - Air Canada Centre

November 25 - Boston, Massachusetts - TD Garden

November 26 - Brooklyn, New York - Barclays Center

November 29 - Washington, D.C. - Verizon Center

December 2 - Uniondale, New York - NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum

December 5 - Chicago, Illinois - United Center

December 6 - Lincoln, Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena

December 9 - Edmonton, Alabama - Rogers Place

December 11 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

December 13 - Seattle, Washington - KeyArena

December 14 - Portland, Oregon - Moda Center

December 16 - Oakland, California - Oracle Arena

December 17 - Sacramento, California - Golden 1 Center

December 19 - San Diego, California - Viejas Arena

December 21 - Los Angeles, California - The Forum

