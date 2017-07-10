Jay-Z Announces '4:44' Tour Dates

Back on the road! Jay-Z has announced a 31-date North American tour in support of his new album, 4:44.
The tour kicks off at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on October 27, and concludes at The Forum in Los Angeles on December 21. The 47-year-old rapper will travel across the United States and Canada, performing in cities including Las Vegas, Miami, Atlanta, Toronto, Boston and Brooklyn.
Tickets for the 4:44 tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. local time on Live Nation's website. A presale began at noon on Monday, July 10, for subscribers of Jay-Z's music streaming service, Tidal.
In addition to the 31-date tour, the Roc Nation founder will headline several music festivals this fall, including The Meadows Music & Arts Festival in New York City and the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia.
Jay-Z released 4:44, which is his 13th solo album, on June 30, and it went platinum in just five days. The LP was produced entirely by No I.D. and features collaborations with artists including Frank Ocean, Damian Marley, Jay-Z's wife, Beyoncé, and their 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. The couple welcomed twins, a boy named Sir and a girl named Rumi, on June 12.
See the full list of Jay-Z's 4:44 tour dates below.
October 27 - Anaheim, California - Honda Center
October 28 - Las Vegas, Nevada - T-Mobile Arena
November 1 - Fresno, California - Save Mart Center at Fresno State
November 3 - Phoenix, Arizona - Talking Stick Resort Arena
November 5 - Denver, Colorado - Pepsi Center Arena
November 7 - Dallas, Texas - American Airlines Center
November 8 - Houston, Texas - Toyota Center
November 9 - New Orleans, Louisiana - Smoothie King Center
November 11 - Orlando, Florida - Amway Center
November 12 - Miami, Florida - American Airlines Arena
November 14 - Atlanta, Georgia - Philips Arena
November 15 - Nashville, Tennessee - Bridgestone Arena
November 16 - Charlotte, North Carolina - Spectrum Center
November 18 - Detroit, Michigan - Little Caesars Arena
November 19 - Cleveland, Ohio - Quicken Loans Arena
November 21 - Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre
November 22 - Toronto, Ontario - Air Canada Centre
November 25 - Boston, Massachusetts - TD Garden
November 26 - Brooklyn, New York - Barclays Center
November 29 - Washington, D.C. - Verizon Center
December 2 - Uniondale, New York - NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum
December 5 - Chicago, Illinois - United Center
December 6 - Lincoln, Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
December 9 - Edmonton, Alabama - Rogers Place
December 11 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
December 13 - Seattle, Washington - KeyArena
December 14 - Portland, Oregon - Moda Center
December 16 - Oakland, California - Oracle Arena
December 17 - Sacramento, California - Golden 1 Center
December 19 - San Diego, California - Viejas Arena
December 21 - Los Angeles, California - The Forum
