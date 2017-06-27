Jazz Jennings is ready to move forward with gender confirmation surgery. In an exclusive sneak peek of the season 3 premiere of I Am Jazz, the TLC star’s mom, Jeanette, tells Jazz’s grandparents that Jazz wants to have the surgery done before she completes high school.

“I took her to her regular check up … and her estrogen is high and her testosterone is low and [the doctor] brought up bottom surgery and [Jazz was] like ‘100 percent I’m doing it,’” Jeanette tells her parents in the clip above. “I was like ‘What?’”

While Jeanette was surprised by Jazz’s response, her grandparents Jacky and Jack support her decision.

“As your parents, we are ready” Grandpa Jack told his daughter Jeanette. “She’s not complete until the surgery is complete … I think Jazz is ready now as long as her doctors agree with that.”

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

While chatting with Us Weekly ahead of the premiere episode, Jazz explained why she decided to document her surgery consultations on the hit reality show.

“I know a lot of trans people don't like to talk about [bottom surgery] and everyone says what is in between your legs doesn't matter and I agree, but I also think it's important to talk about,” Jazz exclusively told Us. “Someone needs to step forward so they can see. It's rude to just ask people if they have had their bottom surgery, but I want to talk about it so people will know so they can stop asking.”

Jazz added that during season 3, fans will see her go on four different consultations. “Basically there's a new wave of trans youth that are coming and that means there has to be groundbreaking surgeries for people who have taken blockers and don't have a lot of growth,” she explained to Us. “That's been the major problem with my surgery. Since I've been on blockers for so long, I don't have a lot of growth and you'll see this season if it can still work.”

Season 3 of I Am Jazz premieres on TLC on Tuesday, June 27, at 10 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!