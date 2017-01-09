Mending (hidden) fences. Jenna Bush Hager apologized for her "Hidden Fences" blunder during the Today show on Monday, January 9.

As previously reported, the NBC correspondent, 35, accidentally conflated the films Hidden Figures and Fences while speaking with Pharrell Williams at the 74th Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills. The music producer was nominated for Best Original Score for Hidden Figures. (Michael Keaton also accidentally said "Hidden Fences" while presenting the Best Supporting Actress category.)



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"I had an error in the night, which I have to apologize for. When I was interviewing the incomparable Pharrell, who I adore, I accidentally, in the electricity of the red carpet, which I have never done one before, called Hidden Figures 'Hidden Fences,' " Hager tearfully said. "I have seen both movies. I thought they were both brilliant, interviewed casts from both of the movies, and if I offended people I am deeply sorry. It was a mistake. Y'all know I'm not perfect. [I'm a] human. And I didn't want anybody to feel lesser than who they are."

WATCH: “If I offended people, I am deeply sorry. It was a mistake… I am not perfect.” @JennaBushHager on Golden Globes red carpet mistake pic.twitter.com/0dOLPHuJCO — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 9, 2017

Hager added that she apologized to both the cast and Williams and hopes that "we can all move on" from the situation. "I typically have a pretty thick skin because I've lived through a lot and you can say whatever you want to say about me, but to act as if I don't care about people really hurt," she said.

Her Today cohosts Al Roker and Natalie Morales came to her defense. "We've all been there," Morales, 44, said on Monday.

"All of us who know you know your heart and know that was a mistake," Roker, 62, added. "Honest mistakes happen in live television and this culture of Twitter and waiting to pounce to get on people — it's gotta stop. It's just ridiculous."

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



