Jennie Garth Addresses Her Rumored Feud With Tiffani Thiessen

Jennie Garth is setting the record straight about her rumored feud with former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Tiffani Thiessen in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.



Back in May, Garth, along with Tori Spelling, were guest judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race, which featured a drag queen dressed as Thiessen’s 90210 character, Valerie Malone.

Garth, 45, couldn’t bring herself to say Thiessen’s name saying, "As Ti—, how do you say it?" before Spelling, 43, jumped in with, "Just say, 'That which we don't speak of.'"

So what really happened? Garth tells Us that it was a “really weird editing situation.”

“Tori and I watched it and we were like, 'What?'” Garth explained. “Because I swear to God I was referring to the queen that was playing the character of Valerie and she had a really fancy name like Doolarey, I couldn’t remember it and it looked different than it came across.”

In fact, Garth and the Saved By The Bell alum, 43, recently crossed paths — and it was nothing but positive. "[We] did some small talk and it was great," Garth added.

Nevertheless, Thiessen and Garth were much closer back in the day. In 2012, Thiessen said during a Howard Stern interview that she was present for the birth of Garth’s first child with then-husband Peter Facinelli. Thiessen was also a bridesmaid at Garth’s 2001 wedding to Facinelli.

"We had a falling out and we grew apart," Thiessen, 43, said at the time. "I was the one who was hurt, let's just say that."

