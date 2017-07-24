Ready to get the crew back together! Jennie Garth revealed to Us Weekly that she would be open to reprising her role as Kelly Taylor in a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot.



“We’ve talked about it and played with some ideas,” she told Us. “I don’t know where the project is now. I don’t know if it’s going to move forward, but I would be a part of it. I would be a part of it if it came up.”

She also told the Today show on Monday, July 24, that “there is always a chance” of a reunion. “Everybody wants to see that now,” she said. “I love reunions, so I wouldn’t be opposed to that."



Garth revealed to Us that she hopes to team up with her close friend and former costar Tori Spelling for a scripted sitcom. "She and I talk about teaming back up and doing something else because we really love working together,” she said. "We really want to do a comedy about ourselves, not autobiographical or anything but definitely our individual sensibilities. When we get together, we're just silly and funny.”



TheSiriusXM radio host also predicted where her 90210 character would be today. “She probably has, like, eight kids, lives in a trailer park. Let’s go with that,” she joked. Garth added that Kelly’s love interest Dylan (played by Luke Perry) "has a big, fat belly and he’s bald. I don’t know why, I just have a real strong vision of that.”

Spelling’s character, Donna Martin, would have a successful fashion career on the East Coast. Garth said, “Donna is like Diane von Furstenberg in New York with her own fashion line.” Meanwhile, Brenda Walsh (Shannen Doherty) is saving the planet. “Brenda is definitely saving the dolphins in China right now,” Garth said.

