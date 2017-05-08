Jennifer Morrison Is Leaving ‘Once Upon a Time,’ Pens Touching Note to Fans

A bittersweet goodbye. Jennifer Morrison took to Instagram on Monday, May 8, to pen a touching note to fans, letting them know that she is leaving Once Upon a Time at the end of the current sixth season.

The actress, 38 — who stars on the beloved ABC show as Emma Swan — told her followers that while she is sad to bid farewell to her character, she is excited to move on in her career.

“As I reached the end of my 6 year contract on ONCE UPON A TIME, I was faced with a significant decision. ABC, Eddy Kitsis, and Adam Horowitz very generously invited me to continue as a series regular. After very careful consideration, I have decided that creatively and personally, it is time for me to move on,” she wrote. “Emma Swan is one my favorite characters that I have ever played. My 6 years on ONCE UPON A TIME has changed my life in the most beautiful ways. I am absolutely blown away by the passion and commitment of the Oncer fans. I am so honored to have been a central part of such a special show. I will be forever grateful to Adam, Eddy, and ABC for giving me the gift of playing Emma Swan.”

Though she is exiting the fantasy series, Morrison promised loyal Once Upon a Time viewers that she will continue to make appearances at fan conventions whenever she can. “As I move on to other creative endeavors, I will continue to attend the fan conventions whenever my professional schedule allows,” she continued. “I always look forward meeting the fans.”

The How I Met Your Mother alum also said that she is willing to appear in one episode to help wrap up Emma’s storyline if Once Upon a Time gets picked up for a seventh season.

“If ABC Network does in fact order a season 7, I have agreed to appear in one episode, and I will most certainly continue to watch ONCE UPON A TIME,” she concluded. “The creativity of the show runners has always inspired me, and I cannot wait to see the ways that they continue to develop and reinvent the show.”

