Gym, tan, laundry, reunion! Nearly five years after saying goodbye to Seaside, the cast of Jersey Shore is heading back to the boardwalk for a reunion-based docuseries Reunion Road Trip.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki Polizzi, Pauly D, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino and Sammi Giancola will reunite to take a drive down memory lane, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The boisterous bunch will catch up on each other’s lives, address stories about them in the media, reveal rambunctious behind the scenes moments and reminisce on their hit MTV reality show, which ran from 2009-2012.



Donna Svennevik/ABC via Getty Images

The docuseries, developed by E!, will feature the Jersey Shore reunion in the pilot. No other casts have been picked up for the project, although producers are considering both scripted and unscripted series casts, according to THR.

Polizzi, 29, teased the reunion on Instagram in June after posting a picture with her former costars Farley, 31, Giancola, 30, and Cortese, 30. “REUNION TIME,” the reality star captioned the pic.

REUNION TIME 💃🏽❤ A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Jun 29, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

The glamorous crew also recently reunited to film a Burger King commercial. “I’m really not nervous about seeing everyone, I’m actually really excited,” Sorrentino, 35, gushed in the 5-minute clip. “We get to sit down, chill, have a good meal. We’re family.” Added Farley, “It’s like Sunday dinner all over again. No fights allowed at the table.”

The close-knit clique also got together in March to celebrate Giancola’s 30th birthday party in Manhattan. They have yet to comment on appearing on Reunion Road Trip.

An official premiere date for Reunion Road Trip has not yet been announced.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!