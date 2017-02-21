Here comes the bride! On the Monday, February 20, episode of Counting On, Jinger Duggar (finally) wed her fiancé, Jeremy Vuolo. The two-hour special diligently marched the path toward the altar, starting with Jinger trying on her wedding dress for the final time before the big day. Jinger was amazed by the dress, which she deemed "just right." Meanwhile, her sisters and friends modeled their custom bridesmaid dresses, which were floor-length and came in a variety of colors.

Naturally, Jessa was soon in tears. (ICYMI, Jinger's imminent move to Texas has been hard on her older sis.) "You and I have been super close ever since you were born," Jessa said as tears welled in her eyes. "I was probably not the best influence on you when we were really young," she laughed before taking a more serious tone. "Even though you're younger than me, I've always thought of you as one of my greatest role models." Jinger then broke down crying as well. "Give us a couple months, and then come visit us," Jinger instructed.

Next up was the bridal shower, which was relatively uneventful save for a debate about the color of Jeremy's eyes. Jinger thought they were hazel, but others thought they were just brown. Jinger supplied a photograph later in defense of her position, though it wasn't exactly definitive proof.

The Night Before

The night before the big day, everyone gathered for the rehearsal. The big drama here was that the flowers had arrived early, and people were stressed that they would wilt before the main event. Making matters worse, arrangements had been made to create a giant, Kim-and-Kanye-style rose wall featuring a giant letter V (for Vuolo). If the roses wilted, that wasn't going to look so hot.

Fortunately, they held up, and when Jinger and Jeremy saw the giant V wall (cleverly constructed of chicken wire, mind you), they were blown away. Jessa was still struggling, though. She got up in front of everyone and made a speech that was intended to be a sweet message, but came out a little off.

"I don't think we fully calculated all the ramifications of how it was going to play out that you were going take her 12 hours away from us," she said. "I think it's starting to sink in more and more how much we're going to miss Jinger moves away." She paused and added, "We love you both, and we're really excited for what God has in your future." Jinger didn't seem offended by Jessa reflecting on the "ramifications" of the wedding, though, so it was all good.

The Big Day Arrives

Though the Duggars are a very traditional family, Jinger and Jeremy broke one big tradition: They saw each other the morning of their wedding. Jeremy explained that they prayed and did devotions together each day, and they didn't want to break that habit because they were tying the knot. After they finished their morning routine, they headed to the church and separated. That's when Jinger started getting really excited and hyper.

As Jeremy gifted his groomsmen with socks featuring various animals on them (which seemed to be for kids, but whatever), Jinger had some special moments praying with her parents. Her dad, Jim Bob, seemed especially emotional and was crying before it was even time to walk her down the aisle. Jinger was more stressed about her first kiss than getting married, though, and started pounding mints to prevent bad breath.

Jeremy Cried Immediately When He Saw Jinger

When Jinger finally made her way down the aisle, Jeremy began to cry. "I'm was just overwhelmed with joy," he said. "I've never seen something so beautiful," he told his bride as she met him at the altar. "You're the most handsome man in the world," she said in response. They struggled to light their unity candle, but eventually figured it out — and their first kiss did not disappoint.

TLC

Jinger and Jeremy Have Their First Kiss (and Their Second, and Their Third)

After telling each other they loved each other about 20 times, they finally got to have their first kiss. It was long and passionate (by Duggar standards). "It was incredible," Jeremy said. "The first kiss was out of this world," Jinger added. "It was as if her and I were in the room alone," Jeremy added.

Jessa agreed their kiss was perfect, and even Joy said it was "on point." As Jinger and Jeremy made their way down the aisle to exit the church, they snuck in another smooch. Then, while feeding each other cake, they snuck in about 10 more. Basically, they couldn't stop kissing.

Asked by the crew what their favorite part of their wedding day was, Jinger played coy. "Hmm," she said with a mischievous smile. As for kids, though, Jeremy didn’t commit to procreating right away. "We love children, but we are obviously focused on getting settled in," he said. Right.

Tell Us: What did you think of Jinger and Jeremy's wedding?

Counting On airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.