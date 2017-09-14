Nobody puts Baby in the corner! Jessica Biel made quite an entrance for her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, September 14, by nailing the iconic lift from the movie Dirty Dancing. After successfully recreating the dance move, she even credited her husband Justin Timberlake for helping her practice it at home.

Biel wore a form-fitting, black and red dress and paired it with red and blue heels as she came out through the stairs behind the audience. Stephen "tWitch" Boss waited for her in the crowd and they walked onto the stage holding hands as Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes’s song “The Time Of My Life” started playing. The pair broke into a choreographed dance, and that's when the show’s DJ took his hat off as the actress jumped into his arms and he lifted her in the air.

Courtesy of Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The TV host seemed shocked by the move telling the 7th Heaven star: "That was so brave of you!" and Biel, 35, replied, "I trust him!" pointing at Boss. “That was fantastic,” DeGeneres said. “Somebody now has to top that entrance. That is the best entrance we’ve ever had.”

"Well, see that’s what happens when I was speaking to producers and they said, ‘You still hold the record for the longest dancing,' which was so humiliating when I went back and looked at it because I'm not a good dancer really," Biel said, referring to her past entrance on the show. "So I was thinking 'What am I going to do?' This is season 15, and you're doing new stuff!"

Biel confessed that although landing the move looked effortless, it did require some practicing at home. "Justin is a really good dancer, have y’all tried that?" DeGeneres asked her. “I make him do stuff like that all the time, his back goes out. It’s a disaster," the actress said. "Certainly, all the time. In the pool, outside of the pool. It's a little easier [in the pool], yeah."

Courtesy of Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Dancing is not the only area in which the "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer steps in to help his wife: "I’m not a great cook but I do like to attempt and I do have some help sometimes," she confessed about her skills in the kitchen. "He’s more of a breakfast — he likes to cook breakfast."

The star was on the show to promote her new show The Sinner and said that sometimes it gets awkward to do kissing scenes as an actor if you have a spouse. "Well, it's one of those weird things where when you're married to an actor, you kind of have to be OK with," she said. "It's never like, 'Yeah, alright! Fist bump, yeah!' It's never that, but, you know, you understand, and he has to do it so you just get used to it I guess… a little bit. This one was a lot, I do have to say that.”

In the USA series, Biel's character is a young mother who is trying to find out what is causing her to have fits of rage after she doesn't know why she committed a violent crime.



New episodes of The Sinner air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.