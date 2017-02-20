They take the cake! Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo enjoy a treat while celebrating their nuptials at the wedding reception on Counting On's Monday, February 20, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive first look.

The TLC unscripted series' preview clip shows the newlyweds greeting their guests on stage at their reception just after tying the knot, and then sharing their first bite of wedding cake. (The couple got married in Arkansas in November after a brief courtship.)

"In the moments immediately following the wedding, as we were making our way over to the reception, I think the weight of us being together finally, and us beginning our lives together, was finally setting in," Vuolo tells the camera. "When Jinger and I walked in, it was beautifully decorated, full of our guests — it was really a dream come true."

One scene shows Duggar and Vuolo about to feed each other bites of cake, with Duggar doling out tips to her new husband as he cuts their slice of the dessert: "Cut not too far in — perfect, and now go one more cut."

The former soccer player admits he didn't know whether to get silly during the ritual. "The wedding cake was remarkable — it tasted delicious — and it went through my mind to do the traditional 'get the cake all over your wife's dress,'" Vuolo reveals in a testimonial. "But I was a little intimidated looking at that dress, so I made sure to be very careful feeding my wife the cake."



Watch the clip above. Counting On airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!