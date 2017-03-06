Reheating their romance? Exes Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton were recently spotted kissing during a date in Los Angeles, and Murray provided an update about the relationship during an appearance on The Domenick Nati Show on Tuesday, February 28.



Murray, 32, and Stanton, 26, got engaged on the Bachelor in Paradise season 3 finale, which aired last summer, but both confirmed to Us Weekly earlier this year that they had parted ways. However, they were spotted enjoying a PDA-filled outing on Sunday, February 19, and a few days later, Murray tweeted cryptically, "Crazies stick with crazies #breakovermorepackingtodo."

The pizza-loving Bachelorette season 10 winner explained during his radio appearance that the romance grew challenging once their Bachelor in Paradise episodes started airing. "After the show, it was very difficult, just with how everything was shown and portrayed," Murray said. "We had a great time, we fell in love, we thought everything was great. And then it was tough during the season, so we've kind of had to fight an uphill battle for a little while, and it wasn't an easy thing to do. But we saw each other about a week ago back in Los Angeles, kind of ran into each other while I was out."

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The former baseball player said that the couple is particularly careful to ensure that Stanton's two young daughters don't develop false expectations. "There's a lot of things that we need to talk about, a lot of things that we need to get off our chest and everything like that, but we're trying to work on things in more of a private manner this time, especially taking into consideration Kins and Char, the girls," he said. "So we don't want to rush anything or say anything that's not going to happen. But we are talking a little bit right now, and we are going to see what happens."

So what's the couple's current situation? Murray explained, "I wouldn't say we're back together, but we're working on things right now. There were a lot of things that happened, there were a lot of struggles in our relationship. There were tons of incredible times, don't get me wrong — but there was a lot of inconsistency as well. For me, when I'm in a relationship, I want to be with somebody who's my best friend, who I can trust, who I can be with all the time. We have to get to that point in order for anything to work out."

Meanwhile, sources tell Us that Murray and Stanton are on and off, and that their relationship status is undefined. They are currently both in Murray's hometown of Atlanta; he tagged her in an Instagram pic taken in an Atlanta spa on Sunday, March 5.

Tell Us: Do Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton seem like a good fit?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!