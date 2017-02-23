Perhaps it's time to bring on the boxes — and not just the pizza boxes. Josh Murray posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, February 22, after he and ex Amanda Stanton were spotted kissing over the weekend.



"Crazies stick with crazies #breakovermorepackingtodo," the Bachelorette season 10 winner wrote. Meanwhile, a source close to Murray tells Us Weekly exclusively that the formerly engaged couple "are not getting back together."

This follows the Atlanta native, 32, having been seen on a PDA-filled date with Stanton, 26, on Sunday, February 19, in Los Angeles. Murray told Entertainment Tonight that the pair had a "good time" during the recent outing but that they "don't want to fully dive into anything" for fear of making things difficult for Stanton's two young daughters, Kinsley, 4, and Charlie, 3. A source previously told Us that Murray and Stanton are "talking and working on things."

The couple got engaged on the Bachelor in Paradise season 3 finale that aired over the summer, and Murray moved from Atlanta to Southern California to be closer to the Bachelor season 20 standout and her girls. Murray and Stanton both confirmed their split to Us in January.



Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

Murray told Us earlier this month that it has been "tough" adjusting to single life. "Definitely an adjustment because Amanda had two kids, and I got attached to them," the Famously Single alum said.

"Hardest part of being single now is I miss them — I got attached to the little ones," he continued. "We had a great time, some amazing times — we had ups and downs, like in any relationship, and unfortunately, it didn't work out.

Tell Us: Do you think Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton should try to work things out, or are they better off apart?

