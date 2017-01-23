One wedding and counting! Jinger Duggar plans her nuptials to beau Jeremy Vuolo, and talk soon turns to younger sister Joy-Anna Duggar's love life on Counting On's Monday, January 23, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The TLC unscripted series' preview clip shows Jinger meeting with wedding designer and longtime family friend Cindy, and Joy-Anna joins them to check out the venue for Jinger's big day.



As soon as Cindy sees Joy-Anna, 19, the wedding expert asks, "So are you next?" This leads Jinger, 23, to tease, "You never know." And Joy-Anna concurs: "Never know." (In November, Joy-Anna announced that she has entered a courtship with longtime friend Austin Forsyth.)



As they drive to the chapel, Jinger can't stop admiring her engagement ring. "I just still can't believe it," she gushes. "Every time I look at my finger, I'm like, 'Whoa, this is real.'"

Jinger tells the camera, "I absolutely love the venue we're going with for the ceremony. It kind of has that small intimate feel, but it's still large. We were planning to send out 450 invitations, and I guess out of that, we'll see how many people come. Probably anywhere from 800 to a thousand, 1,200, just given the amount of friends we have with large families."



Needless to say, the planning process is not without its inherent stress. "At this stage, I think I'm just a little overwhelmed because I'm not necessarily a details person," the bride-to-be adds. "So details can be overwhelming, but I'm really thankful for those who have stepped in and helped."



Counting On airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

