The first year of marriage can sometimes be tough, but Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth seem to be handling it just fine! In this exclusive sneak peek for Counting On that TLC is sharing exclusively with Us Weekly, the newlyweds learn how to work together while remodeling one of Forsyth's house-flipping projects.

“House projects are really good for couples to do together,” 19-year-old Duggar says in an interview before the clip shows Forsyth patiently teaching his wife how to use a table saw so she doesn’t “chop her thumb off.”



“I’ve learned that if she doesn’t know how to do it, you can just show her real quick and she can figure it out and become better than you at it,” Forsyth declares, to which Duggar smirks and responds, “Whatever.”

The happy couple tries not to let play get in the way of work — but they’re finding it difficult.

“Is it hard for either one of you to get the job done while you’re together, working?” a producer asks the pair, to which Forsyth considers the question but chooses not to answer as his wife laughs.

“Austin and I can get distracted from work when we are trying to get a project done but—," Duggar says as her husband interrupts, “We still get a lot of work done.”

“But we don’t want it to be all work, you know? You want to have a good time and make memories and not just be so focused on work,” Duggar says. Her husband agrees, “That’s right,” before she shoots him a loving glance.

Young love — it’s not always all work and no play!

Counting On airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

