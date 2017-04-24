A gift sent from above! With a little help from Penélope Cruz and Kate Winslet, Julia Roberts re-created the iconic “I Say a Little Prayer” sing-along scene from her 1997 rom-com, My Best Friend’s Wedding.

At the April 19 Lancôme Stars & Wonders gala in Monaco, California, the A-list trio belted out a rendition of Dionne Warwick’s 1967 chart topper just like in the flick, which stars Roberts, Dermot Mulroney and Cameron Diaz.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

This time, however, it was Cruz who led the pack, as captured in her Instagram video. In the clip, the American Crime Story star is seen singing and shimmying to the hit with fashion photographer Marcus Piggott. As the crowd stood and waved their napkins in the air, Cruz made her way over to Winslet and then Roberts, who naturally did not miss a beat.

The following day, the actress posted a shot of the three Oscar-winning ladies posing happily together. “Last night with these amazing ladies #juliaroberts#katewinslet #lancome,” Cruz wrote on Instagram. “Thank you #alexandervauthier for the beautiful dress. Anoche, con estás dos maravillas de la naturaleza. #lancome @lancomeofficial”

Last night with these amazing ladies #juliaroberts #katewinslet #lancome Thank you #alexandervauthier for the beautiful dress. Anoche, con estás dos maravillas de la naturaleza. #lancome @lancomeofficial A post shared by Penélope Cruz (@penelopecruzoficial) on Apr 20, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

