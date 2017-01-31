Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Dominique Charriau/WireImage; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

The Grammy Awards are down three stars! Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake are skipping the 2017 Grammys next month despite each being nominated in major categories, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.



TMZ was first to report that the ultra-popular performers aren’t planning to attend music’s biggest night on February 12.



The “Sorry” singer, 22, is ditching the 59th annual Grammys because he “doesn’t think the Grammys are relevant or representative, especially when it comes to young singers,” according to TMZ. Bieber won his first Grammy last year — Best Dance Recording for “Where Are Ü Now” — and also performed two tracks at the ceremony. This year, the pop star is up for four Grammys, including Album of the Year for Purpose and Song of the Year for “Love Yourself.”



“Famous” rapper West, 39, who debuted The Life of Pablo in 2016 and received eight nods, previously vowed to boycott the Grammy Awards if Frank Ocean’s album Blonde wasn’t nominated. Neither Blonde nor Ocean’s visual album Endless were submitted for consideration by the singer’s labels, management or representatives before the September deadline (TMZ reports that Ocean thinks the Grammys don’t “represent young, black artists”), so it’s possible West is making good on his promise. A source also tells Us that West wants time to himself after a few hectic months with his hospitalization and his wife Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery. “He is taking some personal time at the top of this year to just chill and decompress,” the insider said.



As for Drake, 30, it seems he will be on tour in Europe on Grammys night. The “One Dance” rapper, who received eight nominations, including several for his album Views, which featured smash hit “Hotline Bling,” has a show scheduled in Manchester, England, on February 12.

Despite the three high-profile no shows, the Grammys will still feature a star-studded lineup. Adele, Bruno Mars, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Metallica are all slated to perform, while James Corden will emcee the evening.



The Grammy Awards air on CBS Sunday, February, 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

