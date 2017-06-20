Kacey Musgraves is left stunned when Tyler Henry connects her with her late grandmother on the Wednesday, June 21, episode of Hollywood Medium, and Us Weekly has the first look.

In the chilling preview, the country singer, 28, explains that "one of the main things that kept popping out" during her reading with the clairvoyant medium, 21, was a house fire. "That's a really pertinent detail," she says in a confessional. "For him to pick up on that was really important for me."

Musgraves explains to Henry that her maternal grandmother died in a house fire. "I want to know what happened 'cause she called 911 and said, 'Hey, my bed is on fire. My electrical blanket, there was a malfunction or something.' And then she just didn't get out, she didn't make it out," she recalls.

The two-time Grammy winner tells the E! star that her family isn't sure what happened after the 911 call. "We don't know if she went back in to get something or to get her dogs, or maybe she just got disoriented," she says. "We just don't really know and there's a lot of unanswered questions there."

Henry appears stunned by Musgraves' revelation about her grandmother's untimely demise. "Wow! Oh, my God, I am so sorry," he says, placing his hand over his mouth.

Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry airs on E! Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

