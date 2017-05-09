Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kanye West is working on a new album at a mountaintop retreat in Wyoming, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

"He always records in different remote places," the insider tells Us. "For years it was Jamaica."

According to TMZ, which was first to report the news, the "Waves" rapper, 39, has been holed up at the top of a mountain for the past week in search of inspiration for new songs. He reportedly traveled to the retreat two weeks ago, too.

West has largely shied away from the public eye since he was hospitalized for exhaustion last November. He hasn't performed since the nine-day hospitalization and even deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts earlier this month. "It's not necessary for his creative process," a source tells Us of West's decision to live off the grid. "He wasn't using it that often."

The 21-time Grammy winner also skipped this year's Met Gala for the first time since 2013, when he and wife Kim Kardashian attended as a couple while she was pregnant with their daughter, North, now 3. "He's been taking some time off and really loving that," the reality star, 36, said of her husband during an interview with Vogue's André Leon Talley at the May 1 event in New York City.

West tweeted last year that the follow-up to his acclaimed 2016 album, The Life of Pablo, was tentatively titled Turbo Grafx 16, noting that the name came from one of his "favorite gaming systems" as a child. It is unclear if the album's title has changed.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!