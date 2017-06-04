Karrueche Tran Is All Attitude in This ‘Claws’ Sneak Peek — Watch!

Nailing the look! Karrueche Tran is giving Us serious style envy as aloof nail manicurist Virginia in a sneak peek of the new TNT drama Claws.

The new series stars Niecy Nash (Scream Queens) as Desna, the owner of a Florida nail salon who gets caught up in a money-laundering scheme.

WILSON WEBB/TNT

The clip begins with Desna and two of the other manicurists — Jennifer (Jenn Lyon) and Quiet Anne (Judy Reyes) — throwing a surprise welcome for Polly (True Blood’s Carrie Preston), who’s just returned to her job at the salon after a hiatus.

Enter Karrueche Tran as Virginia, decked out in a pink perforated tee, pastel rainbow shorts and a furry white Kangol hat giving off some serious ‘tude over the fact she was not in the loop about the celebration.

She clears her throat and removes the lollipop from her mouth: “Looks like I missed the party.”

“You wouldn’t have if you were on time for once in your dirty life,” Jennifer snaps back.



Tony Kelly/TNT

Desna takes the opportunity to introduce Polly to the newcomer. “Pol, this is Virginia. She was ‘filling in’ while you were away.”

But Virginia’s not having any of it, brushing off timid, overly friendly Polly and heading to her nail station. Will the two whip out their manicured claws and go at it? There’s definitely something mysterious about Polly and we can’t wait to find out what!

Claws premieres on TNT Sunday, June 11, at 9 p.m. ET.