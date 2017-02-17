Just like Us! Kate Hudson chatted with Ellen DeGeneres on Friday, February 17, about celebrities who turn to dating apps to find love — and whether she has any online profiles of her own. Watch the video above!

"What's crazy is that there's a lot of, you know, celebrity types on these dating apps, which kind of makes you go, 'Oh, maybe,'" the Deepwater Horizon actress, 37, said.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Ultimately, though, Hudson, who hooked up with Nick Jonas last year, doesn't think those apps are for her. "I can't imagine," she added. "So, you look at a guy, he's hot, and then you see his profile and you’re like, ‘Maybe I’ll text him or maybe we’ll match,’ and then you start texting and then it just goes away. Like, all your girlfriends seem to maybe go to lunch and then it's like, 'What happened to that guy you met on Raya or Bumble and whatever else?'"

Hudson likes to meet guys the "old-school" way. "I just think, why don't you just meet a guy in Starbucks?" she asked. "Why don't you just go up to someone and why doesn’t a guy have the guts to come up and say, 'Hey, I'm so-and-so. How about we hang out?'"

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The Something Borrowed star also opened up about her kids. She shares son Ryder, 13, with her ex-husband, The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson, and son Bing, 5, with Muse's Matt Bellamy.

"Their dads are musicians. They are used to being in that world," she said. "You realize that when a band or music has an impact on kids it's so huge. Every once in a while you get those glimpses of how music is so deeply impacted for kids."

In fact, on Wednesday, Hudson attended a Twenty One Pilots concert with her sons, ex-fiance Bellamy, 38, and his new girlfriend, Elle Evans, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

