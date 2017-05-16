She got the golden ticket! Katy Perry has officially signed on to be a judge on ABC’s American Idol reboot. The announcement was confirmed at the network’s upfront presentation on Tuesday, May 16.

“I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories,” Perry said via a press release. “I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough — from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.”

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com

The "Bon Appetit" singer hinted at the gig during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ show on Tuesday, May 16. After DeGeneres asked her about the rumors, Perry subtly hinted she was onboard.

"Judge not, lest you be judged, but they didn't say anything about constructive criticism, and I'm good at that," Perry said with a smile.

As previously reported by Us Weekly, Idol alum Chris Daughtry is also expected to return to judge.

Idol was previously judged by Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson and has turned out major talents such as Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood.

