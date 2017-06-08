Team Corn! Kelly Bensimon is all about Bachelor villainess Corinne Olympios. The former reality TV star talked all about Olympios, plus her love for The Bachelorette during the Thursday, June 8, edition of Us Weekly Video’s digital series Entertainment Watch. Watch the video above!

ABC revealed on Tuesday, June 6 that Olympios — along with Raven Gates, Robby Hayes and Amanda Stanton — is headed to Bachelor in Paradise. While the former Real Housewives of New York City star admits she’s never watched the ABC series, she is making a bold prediction on who will hook up.

“What if Corinne and DeMario get together?” Bensimon, 49, wonders to Us Weekly. “DeMario is really cute even though he had an issue.”

Current Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay has booted DeMario Jackson out of the mansion (twice!) this season after he took full blame for “not being 100 perfect true” about having a girlfriend at home while appearing on ABC’S hit dating show.

Bensimon is loving the way season 13’s Bachelorette is handling these awkward situations on the competition (whaboom, anyone?!) and admits that she enjoying watching the 31-year-old attorney’s quest for love.

“She is our America’s sweetheart,” Bensimon said. “She’s smart, she’s cool, she’s funny, she’s sassy, she’s athletic, she’s so great.”

To find out what Bensimon thinks of other hot topics in entertainment — such as the America’s Got Talent and 13 Reasons Why— watch the video above!

