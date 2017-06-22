Not exactly one for the books. Kendra Wilkinson debates whether to tell her husband, Hank Baskett, about her mom Patti Wilkinson’s tell-all memoir on the Friday, June 23, season premiere of Kendra on Top, as seen in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek.

In the clip, Kendra and her friend Jessica discuss Patti’s upcoming project. Jessica is shocked to learn that Kendra has yet to talk to Hank about it. “You haven’t told Hank?” she asks. “Do you realize what turmoil that caused your marriage last year?”

The reality personality, who is the mom of 7-year-old son Hank IV and daughter Alijah, 3, quickly explained herself. “If I were to tell him about this book, he would try to protect me,” she explains. “If I were to tell Hank about this book, he would be like, ‘No way, that is B.S.’”

Tony DiMaio/startraksphoto.com

The former Playboy model went on to explain that telling her husband would likely further damage his relationship with her mother. “I don’t want to tell Hank right now because he wants nothing to do with her,” Kendra says. “He thinks she is here to use us and exploit me.”

Jessica tries to get Kendra to see the bigger picture in her familial relationships. “If you want Hank to have a relationship with your mom,” she says, "you can’t hold things between them.” Kendra dismisses the idea by saying that it’s a “long shot of a thought.”

Kendra and Patti have had a tumultuous relationship for years. Among their issues, Kendra has accused Patti of leaking stories about the couple to the media and trying to sabotage her happiness.

Watch the tension-filled moment in the clip above.

Kendra on Top premieres on WEtv June 23 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!