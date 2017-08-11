Following her departure from Kevin Can Wait, Erinn Hayes is ready to join the Pearson's extended family on This Is Us.



"Last I checked, @TheMandyMoore had a sister on @NBCThisisUs,” a fan wrote to the actress, 41, on Twitter. "If she hasn't been cast yet, I nominate @hayeslady for the role.”

Hayes quickly retweeted the suggestion to her followers and replied, saying she would be happy to consider stepping on set of the NBC fan-favorite drama. "I wouldn't fight that,” she wrote. "We actually played sisters back on the day for a never seen pilot."

As previously reported, Hayes’ character will be killed off the CBS sitcom to make room for Leah Remini joining the cast as a series regular. “The character will have passed away,” CBS programming boss Thom Sherman explained at the Television Critics Association Press Tour on Tuesday, August 1, Variety reports. “We will be moving forward in time catching up at a later date.”

Remini recently spoke to Stephen Colbert about the Kevin Can Wait role, which will reunite her with her King of Queens costar Kevin James, who now stars on the CBS sitcom. “At the end of the last season I played his partner, we were cops together,” Remini explained on The Late Show on Monday, August 7. "So I just come back as that character.”

When Colbert added how excited fans were to see Remini and James back on screen together after The King of Queens ended in 2007 after nine seasons, the actress acknowledged how special it was to have the support. “I love that,” she said. "It’s an amazing feeling.”

