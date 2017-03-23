Reliving terrible memories. Kim Kardashian tells her family that she is still on edge after her traumatizing Paris robbery on Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Sunday, March 26, episode, as seen in a new sneak peek.



The E! unscripted series' preview clip shows Kim telling Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner that she had trouble sleeping the night before because Kanye West inadvertently startled her when he arrived home after his concert. Last week's episode focused on details of the terrifying October 3 incident during which Kim was robbed at gunpoint in her apartment by a group of masked men.

"I totally freaked out," Kim, 36, says in the clip of hearing her husband's footsteps. "He always comes up the back stairs. Like, I always know he comes out the stairs that go into my room. But he came up the front stairs, and all I heard were his feet stomping up stairs."

The star continues, "Like, at three in the morning, he came in, and that's the same time the robbery happened. After a concert, he can't hear that well, so I'm going, 'Hello, hello!' Like, exactly what I did [during the robbery], and he's not responding to me 'cause he can't hear me."

Kim reveals that she still wasn't hearing any response, so she started crying and grabbed daughter North West. "And then he walks in, and I'm like, 'Hello, a--hole.' [I'm] like, 'We've got to come up with a plan. You've got to announce yourself.'"

Watch the clip above. Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

