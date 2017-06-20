They may be one, big, happy family again soon. In the Tuesday, June 20, episode of The View, Kim Kardashian reveals that she’s hopeful to heal the rift with Caitlyn Jenner over claims in the former Olympian’s tell-all, The Secrets of My Life.



In the preview, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, admits she was hurt over how the memoir portrayed her mom, Kris Jenner. "I definitely got upset about it,” she says. "In our family, we definitely are always so close and stick through everything, so everything is definitely going to be fine.”



She adds that she was a “little shocked” that Caitlyn, 67, wrote some things that “weren’t true or didn’t really make sense” in the book. "At the end of the day, my mom and Caitlyn had a 25-year relationship, and you’ve gotta have some respect for it,” she says. (The memoir claimed that Kris knew about Caitlyn’s gender identity years before she transitioned in 2015.)

Kardashian says she did try to understand Caitlyn’s point-of-view, though. "I think just maybe their stories are different, maybe their accounts are different,” she continues. "I don’t want to discredit [Caitlyn’s] feelings or her account, but when all of us were there witnessing some things and seeing some things really different, it was just a little bit surprising for me."

The Selfish author says that she and Caitlyn haven’t spoken “in months," but the I Am Cait star has been a huge part of her life. “She’ll always be my stepdad and and always be a person that raised me and taught me so much in life. [She] really stepped up to the plate and took over for my dad when he passed away, and I’ll never forget what Caitlyn instilled in us as kids and was a part of who I am today, so I’ll never forget that,” she says. "To say I don’t have a relationship, she’ll always be a part of me. Have I talked to her in the last couple months? No.”

Despite the drama, the KKW Beauty founder hopes that the feud will end soon. “We’re not that kind of family so I think we’re just taking a breather. We’ll get it together. We have siblings,” she says of Caitlyn and Kris’ daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. "It will work out.”



The full interview airs on ABC’s The View Tuesday, June 20, at 11 a.m. ET.

