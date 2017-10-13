Always tardy for the party! Kim Zolciak and husband Kroy Biermann stopped by Us Weekly to play the Newlywed Game, where they spilled on their first date, the first time they said “I love you” and who is most likely to send a sext. Watch the video above!

Staying true to her “don’t be tardy” mantra, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 39, revealed that she was three hours late for her first date with the former NFL player.

“I finally got there and he was so big and juicy and I was like ‘oh my god,’” Zolicak told Us. “But he was like 24 and I was like, ‘Oh we’re just gonna have fun with this one.’”

However, Biermann, now 32, being the gentleman that he is, didn’t make the first move.

“He wouldn’t kiss me, hug me, nothing. It was so weird,” the Bravo star said. “Finally, I jumped in his truck and I was like, ‘Are you going to kiss me or what?’ Lets do this. And the rest is just real history.”

The couple, who have been married since 2011 and share six children – Brielle, 20, Ariana, 15, KJ, 6, Kash, 5, and 3-year-old twins Kaia and Kane – still find ways to keep the romance alive with sexting.

“I’ll usually go by and do something physical and that’s my way of communicating and she’s pretty good at communicating with her phone,” Biermann told Us before Zolciak chimed in. “He’ll be out with the dogs, he’ll be in la la land mowing the lawn.”

