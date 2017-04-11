Gary Miller/Getty Images

Not your average field trip! Tye Trujillo is only 12 years old, but he just lined up a very grown-up gig: playing bass for Korn on their South American tour.

Korn announced the news on their Facebook page on Saturday, April 8. Trujillo — whose dad is Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo — will be stepping in for the band's regular bassist, Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu, until early May.

"On April 17 Korn is heading down to South America for a run of dates in Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Peru. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Fieldy is unable to make the shows, so the band will be joined by a special guest," the Facebook post read.

"We are bummed Fieldy can't join us on this run but excited to do a few gigs with a young player like Tye," the band said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming our brother Fieldy back when we return to the States in May."

According to the post, Tye plays bass for the California-based band The Helmets, whose members are all 11 to 12 years old. The Helmets' Instagram account reposted Korn's Facebook post on April 9, writing, "We've been dying to announce this news! So proud and stoked Tye is filling in for Fieldy for these South America shows! Yeah sluggah!!"

Korn's website lists seven dates in South America, starting with April 17 in Bogota, Colombia, and ending with April 29 in Lima, Peru.

