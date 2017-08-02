Can you believe we’ve been Keeping up With the Kardashians for 10 years? The hit E! series premiered back in 2007, and during a sneak peek of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special, we get to watch Kourtney Kardashian dressed in disguise as a reporter trying to trick people on the street.

“Does no one really know it’s me?” the 38-year-old mother of three, dressed in a blonde wig, quips, before asking two pedestrians, “Can you believe those whores have lasted for 10 years?”



We also learn that Khloe Kardashian met her current boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, by being set up. “I was put on a blind date with Tristan,” the 33-year-old reveals in the sneak peek for the Ryan Seacrest-hosted special.



Of course, there have also been plenty of tears and emotional moments throughout the reality docuseries about the famous family. “I’m responsible for ruining someone’s life,” Kim sobs in one clip. Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner also make appearances in the special.



Catch the Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. and the season 14 premiere of KUWTK on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. on E!.



