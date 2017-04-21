Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn went a little overboard on their very first date. The Fate of the Furious actor revealed all about their promiscuous night out — and how they ran into legal trouble — during an appearance on Harry on Friday, April 21.



The longstanding Hollywood couple first met when they starred together in the 1984 film Swing Shift. Russell, now 66, recalled going to the Playboy Club with her to help get into character for his role.

Art Zelin/Getty Images

"I said, 'You know, if we have to dance in this, you’re a professional dancer. You know how to dance, but I just need to figure something out,'" he recalled to host Harry Connick Jr. "She said, ‘We should go somewhere and dance to that kind of swing music.’ I said, 'I’ll find that.' The Playboy Club was the only place that had that. So we went to the Playboy Club, and I just immediately was having a great time with this girl, Goldie."

The pair ended up at Hawn's home, which was still being renovated. (The L.A. residence is now owned and inhabited by Hawn's actress daughter, Kate Hudson.)

"[We decided] the night wasn’t over yet," Russell said. "We eventually found our way upstairs, looking around at imaginary furniture and we were in the imaginary bedroom, now, and we are realistically having sex … . Police walked in because we had to break into the place to get in."

He added, "It was a lot of fun, I’ll tell you what. I can't believe it was such a long time ago."

Russell and Hawn, now 71, went on to welcome a son, actor Wyatt Russell, in 1986. Kurt also became a father figure to Hudson, 38, and her brother, actor Oliver Hudson; their biological father is musician-actor Bill Hudson.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!