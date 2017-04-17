On the Sunday, April 16, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian reacted to the devastating phone call regarding what we can only assume was husband Kanye West’s very public November 2016 meltdown and resulting hospitalization. While neither Kim nor any family member ever refers to the incident in any specific way, Kim does regard it initially by saying, "I get a call from one of Kanye’s friends, and my heart drops. … I am so scared, and I don’t know what to do."



At the time, Kim was in New York with momager Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian to honor her late father, Robert Kardashian. After receiving the gut-punching phone call about her husband, however, Kim decided that staying for the event was out of the question. She explained, “This was really nice to honor my dad for the Angel Ball … but I don’t even think it’s an option. I have to get home.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Give Back in Cleveland

We then got to see Khloé and NBA-star beau Tristan Thompson stop by a Thanksgiving turkey drive in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers player, joined by Khloé, addressed a crowd at an event: “We love you all. Thank you so much. … I see y’all with your phones out, make sure you get a good picture of me.” The couple then posed for pics with fans.

Kim Was "Down and Out" During Kanye’s Mental Health Scare

Back in L.A., Khloé asked Scott Disick how the family Thanksgiving celebration fared amid the tumultuous Kanye chaos. Scott replied, “There wasn’t a lot of people. You weren’t there. Kanye wasn’t there. Kim came, but obviously she wasn’t like, you know — pretty tired, down and out. … I feel like everyone didn’t want to say certain things. It just felt a little bit uncomfortable.” Sounds like the entire family was skirting around the topic. Khloe even admitted, “I still don’t know much about Kanye’s situation.”

Kim Refers to Kanye’s Hospitalization as "Time Off"

Kim finally resurfaced and spoke to Khloé about the scary situation with Kanye. When Khloé asked what Kim knows, Kim replied, “I’m not in the mood to get into it right now. I’m just, like, emotionally drained and exhausted, but it will be OK. Everything will be OK. … This is forcing him to take much-needed time off … and I think that that will be just really good for him."

Kim, Overwhelmed, Took Deep Breaths While at the Hospital

Kim continued, saying, “But I feel a sense of responsibility just with the pressure of taking care of everything.” She then went on to blame her healing process post-Paris robbery. Kim, ever hard on herself, explained, “I’ve been staying at home and looking at him to take care of everything while I stay home.”

She then reiterated about her husband’s hospitalization, “I think sometimes in life, you just need some time off.” Kim also hinted at nearly losing her cool when she admitted, “I went outside in the hallway and just literally sat there and, deep breaths.”

Kanye Tells Kim "This Is What for Better or for Worse Is"

Kim then implied that she hasn’t told her children anything about the whereabouts or health status of their father. Kim admitted, “They don’t know anything, so I’m just trying to be normal at home with them." Kim then sweetly revealed, "Kanye was really cute — he was like, 'So this is what for better or for worse is.' And I was like, 'Yeah.' … This is what being a wife is. This is what you gotta do. … He’s gonna be fine."

Malika Ghosts on Khloé While Dating Jersey Shore’s Ronnie

We then got a glimpse of Khloé’s BFF Malika Haqq’s budding romance with her Famously Single costar, Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Magro. In a classic E! cross-promo plot line, Khloé and Malika bickered back and forth about Malika’s absence during the early stages of her new romance.

Khloé asked her bestie the romance question on all of our minds: “How the f--k did this happen?” Scott later mocked the relationship: “This is ridiculous. … They really think they’re in love?” Khloe dished to Scott privately, “Let’s just see how long this lasts.”

Kim Weighs in on Khloe’s Petty Friendship Drama With a Newfound Zen Attitude

Khloe later vented to a still-exhausted Kim about her Malika problems. Kim, in zen mode, advised, “You can’t even feel bad. You’ve gotta tell her, 'Dude this is my one time. Let me live.'" Khloé sheepishly admitted, “This is so stupid in the grand scheme of life, and you’re obviously dealing with real s--t.” Kim assured her, “No, it’s fine — it, like, actually gets my mind off of everything."

Khloé Slams Ronnie

Malika eventually admitted that her made-for-reality TV romance took a “huge turn for the worse.” By the end of the episode, Khloé slammed Ronnie, saying, “I’m never gonna not be Malika’s friend … and maybe she’s just embarrassed that she’s dating Ronnie from the Jersey Shore. Because I would be.”

Vogue Reviews the Kendall and Kylie Collection

We also followed Kendall and Kylie Jenner as their fashion line was reviewed by Nicole Phelps of Vogue magazine. Kendall nervously admitted, “I’ve worked really hard to be taken seriously and recognized in Vogue and the fashion industry. … Everyone wants an excuse to talk s--t, and I don’t want this to be that.”

After the mostly benign review, Kendall confessed, “I’m gonna puke.” Fortunately, by the end of the episode, we learned that Vogue loved every piece in the collection, of course.

Kim Admits She’s Personally "Done Having Kids"



The episode wrapped up with Malika asking Kim, “Are you done having kids?” Kim responded, “Me, personally? Yes.”

