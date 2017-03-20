This is it. On the Sunday, March 19, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian told the story of what really happened that night in October 2016 when she was robbed at gunpoint for millions' worth of jewelry in her hotel room during Paris Fashion Week. All the facts were even more heartbreaking than we thought they would be.



And Oui're Off

The episode opened with amateur footage of Kim rushing into her New York apartment hours after the Paris robbery as paparazzi screamed, "Are you OK?!" The shaky footage followed her, husband Kanye West and mom Kris Jenner inside, revealing it was taken by someone in the family's camp. Inside the elevator, a distressed Kim and Kanye made a pact not to talk in front of their kids, North and Saint, as though anything was wrong.

There were flashbacks to set the scene, so we got to see footage from Paris Fashion Week. It was pretty heartbreaking because Kim looked so excited for the big event and the chance to spend time with her family in France. It was Kourtney Kardashian's first time attending, which was a small detail that got swept up in all of the robbery news. Kourt was super animated and happy, not least of all because it was her first time seeing little sister Kendall Jenner walk a show.

The episode covered the incident from a few days before the robbery, when Vitalii Sediuk lunged at Kim’s butt as she walked, before he was stopped by Kim's bodyguard Pascal Duvier. This was not even the first time the style maven had been the victim of Vitalii's antics; he’s known for “pranking” celebrities in invasive ways.

"I think it’s just kind of crazy that this guy thinks it’s OK to do these pranks on people," Kim said about the notorious troublemaker getting in her "personal space." Really tough foreshadowing, right?

About That Night

Eventually, there was the infamous footage of Kanye learning in the middle of a concert about the robbery. Like we’ve seen in clips passed around social media in the hours and days after, the rapper called off the show and ran from the stage.

Kourtney revealed how she found out: Their stylist and friend Simone Harouche texted her, “Who’s here with Kim? I just heard her say, ‘Take whatever you want.’” Seconds later, Kim called Kourtney from Simone’s phone, screaming.

"I remember bodying people," recalled Kendall, who was at the club with Kourtney, hairstylist Jen Atkin and Pascal. "Just, like, pushing people to the side and running out."

The blurry, unprofessional-looking footage of Kim and Kanye in their elevator came back, showing Kim rushing into their apartment and hugging her kids. Some of the moments shown in that sequence were also in the home movie Kim released in January, after months of social media silence.

Clear footage that was obviously shot for the show resumed a few days later as Kris reminded Kim to stay on top of her emotions to avoid post-traumatic stress disorder. Kim, who had gone phone-free since the robbery, said she’d finally gotten online, only to learn that people were calling for her to be arrested if she’d made up the story. Kim said it would be stupid to lie about her engagement ring getting stolen and then never be able to wear her ring again. That makes sense, if you ask Us.

In Her Own Words

Maybe the most stunning part of the shockingly sad episode was when Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian sat together and went over the incident after taking a FaceTime call from brother Rob Kardashian

Kim said she was able to see her assailants enter the living room with the handcuffed hotel concierge, who ended up interpreting the French robbers’ demands for her. It was through the concierge that Kim begged them not to kill her because she had babies at home. She revealed that she had the chance to run, but when she saw a gun, she was so afraid they’d shoot her in the back that she stayed put.

Like her mother did when sharing her memories of that night with the camera, Kim teared up as she told her sisters that she had thought, “There’s no way out.”

The superstar revealed that the robbers duct-taped her mouth shut, and one pulled her toward him. As we already knew, she wasn’t wearing clothes under her dressing gown. Kim revealed that in that moment, she mentally prepared herself to be raped, thinking, “OK, this is it.” When they duct-taped her legs shut instead, she shifted to preparing for death. Her only thought then, she said, was that she hoped Kourtney could have a normal life after seeing her dead body on the bed. Miraculously, the criminals let her live and left.

Because the robbers were dressed as as police officers, when real cops arrived, Kim — who was huddled in fear on the balcony — wondered, “Who do I believe? What’s real? What’s going on?”

After retelling the harrowing details to her sisters, Kim said that it was all ultimately “whatever” because everything that was taken was replaceable. Khloé told her that she was not replaceable, and they hugged, bringing the emotional special to a close.

