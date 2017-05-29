Decisions, decisions! The Sunday, May 28, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was jam-packed with everything from Kanye West’s fashion show to Rob Kardashian’s relationship struggles with Blac Chyna to Kourtney Kardashian’s struggle to be more decisive following her split from Scott Disick.

Kim Slams Kourtney For Ditching Her at the Last Minute

The episode kicked off with Kourtney leaving Kim Kardashian in the lurch after cancelling on their New York trip to see Kanye’s latest fashion show. An annoyed Kim sat on the runway in a private jet and told her flaky sister over the phone, “You need, like, serious therapy. Who would do a full fitting and … not go?” Kim then turned to her assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, and lamented, “I should make her pay for half the plane … I got a room for her and it’s now stuck on my credit card.” Sounds like Kourtney’s robbing Kim blind!

Kim’s New Security Team Is ‘On Top of It’

Later, while catching up with longtime friend Simon Huck, Kim referenced the updates to her security team while travelling in the Big Apple. Kim said, “New security is great. Really on top of it.” She then filled Huck in on her younger brother saying, “He’s not gonna fight with [Chyna] on social media. I think she’ll be chill. He’ll be chill … He’s dropped like 13 pounds.” Sounds like progress to us!

Rob Struggles in His (Lack of) Relationship With Chyna

After Rob left the dentist’s office wearing a medical face mask, it was time for him to visit Chyna on the set of a photo shoot. The air was thick with tension as Rob explained his dental procedure to the mother of his child while she prepared to be photographed. After the encounter, he told his life coach, Jamel Davenport, “Everything’s just off. It bugs me. It’s just frustrating.”

Later in the episode, Rob vented to mom Kris Jenner about his ongoing struggles with Chyna. “We just communicate very poorly,” he admitted. “And it’s all dumb fights.”

The sock mogul continued, “I was just thinking how good of a relationship you and my dad had when you weren’t together … I just want that type of relationship.”

Baby Dream Gets Vaccinated

The episode ended on a more positive note for Rob and Chyna after they took their daughter, Dream Kardashian, to the pediatrician to get her polio vaccination. The former couple seemed quiet around each other, but ultimately appeared to be supportive coparents during the medical visit. Rob told the camera, “I hate that our relationship is a little uncomfortable, but I’m committed to having a friendship.”

Kim Shows Up at Kylie’s Pop-Up Shop, Pulls An ‘Oprah’

Meanwhile, in New York, Kim made a surprise appearance at younger sister Kylie Jenner’s lip kit pop-up shop. After being greeted by a swarming crowd of fans, Kim asked Kylie, “How would you feel if I took 30 from the back and was like, ‘You get a lip kit!’ ‘You get a lip kit!’?” Kim hesitated before asking, “Do I have to pay for them, is the question.” Kylie responded that it was “fine.” It appears Kim’s really worried about money this week!

Kim then attended her husband’s fashion show and sat next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour in the front row. Kim gushed about the rapper’s collection, saying, “Kanye came up with this amazing idea where the models are seen inside of this giant cube.” She seemed to glow with pride while watching the group of fashion models walk by in oversize hoodies and coats.

Kourtney Fails to Save Kris in a Mock Fire Drill

Back in L.A., Khloé Kardashian grew increasingly frustrated with Kourtney’s indecisiveness. She even vented to mom Kris: “Kourt doesn’t get how her lack of decision-making affects other people.” After playing a series of pranks on her oldest sister, Khloé decided it was time to take things to the next level — by going to a fire station, naturally. Khloé and a team of local firefighters then tasked Kourtney with saving Kris from a fake fire.

After a series of comic antics, Kourtney ultimately failed after not being able to decide on the right type of ladder. The lesson appeared to be lost on all of them, as the segment ended with Khloé saying, “Don’t you have a newfound respect for firefighters?” Wasn’t the point of the whole thing to get Kourtney to learn how to make decisions? A family that uses complicated metaphors together, stays together!

Kourtney Admits to Codependency With Scott

The episode concluded with Kourtney learning a valuable lesson from motivational speaker Tony Robbins, of all people. She pulled Kris and Khloé aside and admitted, “Last night I watched the Tony Robbins documentary and I feel like it helped me get to the root of it. I feel like Scott and I were very codependent and I would just bounce every idea off of him.” Considering her ex’s recent behavior in Cannes, maybe she’s better off making decisions on her own! Kourtney concluded by saying, “Tony Robbins taught me to make decisions from my heart and not from my head.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

