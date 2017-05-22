Brian Bowen Smith/E!

Is Kris Jenner having another baby? The Sunday, May 21, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians shocked us to our core when Kris received an offer from a royal family to harvest her eggs!

A Royal Family Wants Kris' Eggs

The episode kicked off and instantly took a crazy turn when Kris read a letter from a member of an unnamed “royal family” asking for her eggs, citing Kris’ “successful offspring.” Daughter Kourtney Kardashian instantly slammed her mother’s reproductive system saying, “She’s 61. I don’t think she has any eggs.”

Then, upon Khloé Kardashian’s triumphant return to L.A. from Cleveland, Kim Kardashian offered to take her and Khloé on a #throwback trip to Palm Springs — a location of many childhood vacations for the Kardashian clan. At first Khloé paused, saying, “I just don’t know if I could handle my soul being on another family trip that I’m ignored on.” But, in true KUWTK style, she decided to go on the trip, anyway.

Kim Doesn’t Want to Sleep Alone

Upon arriving in Palm Springs, Khloé revealed that Kim “doesn’t want to sleep alone” as the trio picked their beds. It’s no wonder, considering she’s still recovering from the trauma of her October 2016 Paris robbery, where she was robbed at gunpoint while sleeping alone.

Kim Worries About Paparazzi

The trio rented a retro Chevy Bel Air to drive while vintage shopping. It seemed like a fun jaunt until the aging vehicle stopped running in the middle of a crowded highway. In a testimonial shot, Kim revealed her anxiety over the car trouble, worrying that the commotion might draw paparazzi. Kim said, “They’re all gonna come to Palm Springs … and our private time would be ruined.” Luckily for the sisters, the car trouble mysteriously solved itself.

Khloe Reveals the Story of Her First Period

The desert vacay culminated in the ultimate real-life #tbt when the three sisters stopped by the house formerly owned by their paternal grandparents, aka Nonna and Papa. We couldn’t help but laugh at the sight of Kim introducing herself to the owner of the house, awkwardly emphasizing her last name as she said, “Hi, I am Kim, Kardashian.” After spending some time in the home, Khloé confessed, “I started my period in this room ... [Kris] made me use a tampon. Not even like a pad.” Fond memories indeed!

Tensions Are Still High Between Rob and Chyna

Meanwhile, in Rob Kardashian’s world, things were still tense between him and baby mama Blac Chyna. Rob revealed, “I’ve been pretty, like, upset. I want Chyna and I to be together … Right now we’re just each pushing each other away … I’m not gonna give up so easily on someone.”

Rob Can’t Remember How Many Siblings He Has

Kris then promptly set up her son with a life coach, Jamel Davenport, who tried to get to the bottom of Rob’s issues. When Jamel asked Rob how many kids he wanted to have one day, Rob responded saying, “My mom had five. Six? Five. Six?” Maybe he needs to watch his own show in order to “keep up” with his number of family members! The life coaching session awkwardly ended with Jamel calling Rob “thirsty” when it came to his feelings for Chyna. Yikes.

Kris Sees a Doctor to Determine Her Fertility

While sitting down with longtime friend Faye Resnick, Kris mused about her ability to produce eggs for the so-called “royal family.” Kris emphasized that the letter was legitimate and explained, “I had these people checked out and they’re for real.” Kris, 61, then pondered, “Janet Jackson just had a baby... She’s mid-50s.” (Fact check: She’s 51.)

Kris Offers to Be Kim’s Surrogate

The episode ended with Kris telling her children that she indeed did have her eggs checked out by a family doctor — Dr. Huang. Kris admitted that she asked the doctor if she could “ever make an egg again.” Kim snarkily butted in saying, “The ship has definitely sailed and it’s in the Bermuda triangle.” The show then flashed to Dr. Huang telling Kris, “If we were able to get your eggs, the quality would be not good.” Aww, too bad. Kris then told her children, “Doctor Huang said that I would be able to carry a baby … I could carry a baby to full term.” Kim then asked, “Do you wanna carry mine?” Kris agreed that she would, as long as the baby would be “born OK.” Wow.

That was when Kourtney interjected saying, “I already offered.” Looks like Kris won’t be sporting a baby bump anytime soon.

Tell Us: What do you think of Kris’ offer to carry a baby for Kim?

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

