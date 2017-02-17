It's all we've ever wanted, it's all we've ever needed — an 'NSync reunion! Lance Bass spilled some fun details about his former boy band in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, February 16.

According to the singer, 37, he and his ex-bandmates plan to reunite for a special occasion sometime in 2017. "We're going to be getting our star on the [Hollywood] Walk of Fame this year at some point," he told ET, adding that all five members — himself, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick — would be in attendance.

"We just have to decide on a date," he explained. "We're terrible at planning things. We're five guys, so for us to make a decision about anything is really hard, so we just need to do it. So hopefully maybe around Christmastime. It'll be fun to see everybody again."

Speaking of the holidays, the band has a pretty sweet gift in the works. "We're coming out with a really cool vinyl edition of our Christmas album because it's coming up on 20 years of that album," Bass told ET of the group's popular 1998 Home for Christmas record, which featured such gems as "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" and "All I Want Is You This Christmas."



Bass stressed that the group wouldn't be recording any new music for the re-release, but he did say they "talk daily" via text. "All we do is bag on each other all day long. We'll find pictures on Instagram of us from the '90s, so we're always giving it to each other," he shared, adding that Fatone, 40, "gets a lot of the brunt of our jokes. I mean, those guys are my brothers, and so we act like immature brothers all the time."

'NSync released their first album almost 20 years ago, in May 1997. They recorded two other studio albums in addition to their Christmas album before splitting in 2002. (Until 2015, their sophomore album, No Strings Attached, held the record for single-week album sales.) They've reunited on just a few occasions in the past decade and a half, including to perform at the 2013 MTV VMAs when Timberlake received the Video Vanguard Award.

