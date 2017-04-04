Having a blast on the set of @KevinCanWaitCBS! I can’t wait for you to see what @kevinjames and I are working on! #KevinCanWait A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Mar 29, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Together again! Leah Remini and Kevin James, who played husband and wife on the popular CBS sitcom King of Queens, recently reunited to film the two-part season finale of James' current show Kevin Can Wait, a comedy about a recently retired police officer.

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

In the two-part episode (airing May 1 and 8 at 8 p.m. on CBS), Kevin agrees to stand in as the husband of his fellow police officer (Vanessa Cellucci, portrayed by Remini), who had previously pretended to be married to him while on an undercover assignment. Remini shared several behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram.

James mock-scowled while Remini showed off a big grin — clearly the comedic chemistry is still there between the two actors, who spent nine years as TV spouses. "It's such a joy to be working with my favorite TV hubby ever! For him, maybe not so much?" captioned the actress.



It's such a joy to be working with my favorite TV hubby ever! For him, maybe not so much? Lol #KevinCanWait A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Mar 31, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

Just wrapped filming the @KevinCanWaitCBS finale! Laughed a lot! @herrdirektor @FPwriter A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Mar 31, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

Remini, James and director Andy Fickman (far right, doing his best Blue Steel) got photobombed.

Day one, Kevvy thinks he was taking a still photo #KevinCanWait #KevinCanWait A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Mar 29, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

The ex-Scientologist caught the Paul Blart actor posing for a still photo when she was actually recording video. (Stars, they're just like Us, right?)



Her next TV project is a riff on the movie What About Bob?, which starred Bill Murray and Richard Dreyfuss, and a second season of her docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath on A&E. Also getting reupped: Kevin Can Wait, which means another reunion is totally possible.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!