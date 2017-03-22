Lena Dunham responded to people calling her a "hypocrite" for losing weight when she dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, March 22. Watch the video above.

DeGeneres, 59, told Dunham, 30, that she looked great before addressing the critics. "I know you got a lot of flak for losing weight, which is ridiculous. What were they saying?" DeGeneres asked.

"Well, it's just so crazy because I spent six years of my career being called things like 'bag of milk' on the internet, you know, 'baby cow,' 'aging cow.' I just never felt self- conscious about it," Dunham said. "Anyone who's going to take the time to say something negative about my weight on the internet wasn't someone I was particularly keen to impress anyway."

Dunham has been critiqued for her looks since the 2012 debut of her HBO hit, Girls, where her character, Hannah Horvath, often strips down. Since wrapping the sixth season, Dunham has stepped out with a slimmer frame.

"I had this experience of my body changing and suddenly I got all these people being like, 'You're a hypocrite, I thought you were body positive. I thought you were a person who embraced bodies of all sizes,' and I was like, 'I do, I just also understand that bodies change, we live a long time, things happen,'" she told DeGeneres on Wednesday. "I was frustrated by it because it really was evidence that as a woman in Hollywood, you just can't win."

Last week, the writer-producer slammed body-shamers in an Instagram post. "I feel I've made it pretty clear over the years that I don't give even the tiniest of s—ts what anyone else feels about my body. I've gone on red carpets in couture as a size 14. I've done sex scenes days after surgery, mottled with scars. I've accepted that my body is an ever changing organism, not a fixed entity - what goes up must come down and vice versa," she wrote on March 16. "I smile just as wide no matter my current size because I'm proud of what this body has seen and done and represented."

