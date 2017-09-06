Liev Schreiber’s kids were in for a major surprise when the 49-year-old actor appeared on Live With Kelly & Ryan on Wednesday, September 6 — he adopted two rescue puppies displaced by Hurricane Harvey!



While backstage at the ABC show, Schreiber was eyeing pets in the green room that were up for adoption after being displaced by Hurricane Harvey. “I had a dust up with one of your producers,” he joked. “I don’t think it’s fair or appropriate that your producers get to take all of the dogs that came from Houston. My sons want a dog and I found a perfect dog but one of your producers already [wants it].”



The camera then cut backstage to an adorable puppy the father of two was interested in. “Think of my poor 10-year-old son, sitting at home right now, looking at the television and weeping for his beloved Hazelnut,” he continued, adding that his sons were tuning in to watch at home.



After the live show wrapped, the actor FaceTimed with Naomi Watts and sons Alexander “Sasha,” 10, and Samuel, 8, to help pick out the perfect pet. After much deliberation, they decided on a pair of pups who are brother and sister. As for the names? “That’s for Naomi and the boys to decide,” Schreiber explained.

Watts and Schreiber were together for 11 years before announcing their separation in September 2016. They share two sons (and now two dogs), but never married.

