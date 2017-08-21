‘Life of Kylie’ Recap: Kylie Jenner Is in a New Relationship!

Is love in the air? Kylie Jenner let slip that she might be in a new relationship on the Sunday, August 20, episode of Life of Kylie. Just who that someone new is, she wasn’t saying, but Kylie was definitely feeling the love! Check out the biggest moments from the episode.

Kylie Wants to Live on a Farm

Kylie admitted to wanting to move to the country to escape the bustling city life. She even got her own chickens to raise at her Calabasas home.

“I really want to live on a farm and have chickens and raise animals and have a family,” Kylie said.

She even went with a realtor to see a farm for sale but decided it wasn’t the right time for her to move away from L.A., no matter how much she wants to run away from the paparazzi.but decided it wasn’t the right time for her to move away from L.A., no matter how much she wants to run away from the paparazzi.

“I can’t just not live my life and hide in the house,” Kylie said. The chickens will have to do for now!

Retail Therapy

The media was buzzing with rumors about Kylie and Tyga’s split, and it was really bringing her down.

“The hardest part about having a relationship, for me, is just that it’s blasted all over the Internet,” Kylie said. “I feel like I’m in a relationship with the world sometimes.”

She even stopped filming for a few days to take some time for herself, and she ended up buying a new Bentley, because a little shopping can fix anything. Jordyn Woods told on Kylie, saying she’s impulsive when it comes to buying houses and cars.

“Materialistic things can only make you feel so good,” Jordyn said. “I really think that with Kylie, it’s really about trying to grasp something that you can’t control.”

Kylie’s Got a New Man?

Kylie brought up her split with rapper Tyga, admitting that she dumped him because she was young and didn’t want to be tied down.

“There was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T,” Kylie said. “I don’t want to look back five years from now and think that he took something from me.”

However, at the end of the show, Kylie received flowers and was staring at her phone giggling. She accidentally blurted out to producers that she might be in a new relationship.

“I hope the person I’m dating is obsessed with me,” Kylie said. “Did I say that?”

Whoever it is, at least it’s making Kylie happy again.

Life of Kylie airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

